Bills set to host tackle-turned-tight end Jake Fisher, per report

Cincinnati Bengals free agent tight end Jake Fisher is scheduled to work out for the Buffalo Bills on Friday, according to ESPN's John Keim.

Fisher was in Washington on Thursday, working out for the Redskins.

Fisher, 25, was drafted in the second round by the Bengals in 2015 as a tackle, but now is moving back to tight end. He was recruited to Oregon as a tight end before moving to tackle during college. He played some tight end over the last four seasons in Cincinnati.

NFL Media reported earlier this month that the 6-foot-6-inch Fisher has gone from his listed weight of 305 to 285 and was working with current NFL quarterbacks in California, running routes.

As a tackle, he played 11 games last season with one start. He started seven of eight games he played in 2017 but was shut down during the season because of a heart issue.

The Bills have two tight ends on the roster in Jason Croom and recently signed free agent Tyler Kroft, who was Fisher's teammate with the Bengals.