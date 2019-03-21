BETTINGER, Linda M.

BETTINGER - Linda M. Of West Falls, NY. Formerly of Langford and West Seneca, March 19, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Stephen and Yvonne Bettinger; dearest sister of Yvonne (Mark Haynes) Bettinger; also survived by many cousins. The family will receive friends Saturday 9-11 am at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a funeral service will be held at 11 am. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA serving Erie County, in memory of Linda. Please share your online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com