WINKLER, Charleen R.

WINKLER - Charleen R. Formerly of Clarence, NY, formerly Charleen R. Heimann passed away peacefully in San Diego, CA, on March 14, 2019. She was 77 years old. Daughter of the late Charles G. and Ruth M (Evans) Winkler; loving mother of Kelli L Kuhen of San Diego; beloved former wife of the late Daniel M. Heimann; dear sister of the late Robert J. (Charlotte) Winkler; and dear aunt of Darci, Krista, and several nieces and nephews. After a career in the nursing profession, Charleen became an avid gardener, photographer, bowler, golfer and traveler in retirement. She loved spending time at and doing activities with the Clarence Senior Center, including participating in and having fun with the Diner's Club, the Nature Club, the Travel Club, Dance and playing piano for the chorus. Charleen loved volunteering with the Senior Center and for Meals on Wheels and was awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2005 and 2006 in recognition of her volunteer service. Relatives and friends may visit the Dengler Roberts Perna Funeral Home, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, on Saturday, March 23rd, from 11-1 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held at 1 PM. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com