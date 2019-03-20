WILSON, William H., Jr.

WILSON - William H., Jr. March 18, 2019. Beloved father of William H. Wilson III and Michael (Kelley) Biscaro; loving grandfather of Dominic, Leo, Gabriel and Michael Biscaro; dear brother of Kenneth (Elizabeth) Wilson; cherished uncle of Kenneth (Erika) Wilson and Bridget (Ronald Jr.) Pacholczak. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main Street (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10:30 at St. Gregory the Great Church in the Ministry Center. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com