Williamsville man gets prison in sex abuse case

A 39-year-old Williamsville man on Wednesday was sentenced to three years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision from Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case after he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a juvenile girl, announced John J. Flynn, Erie County district attorney.

John Negrych will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

Negrych subjected the girl to "forcible ... sexual conduct" from Jan. 9 to Feb. 12 of 2018, Flynn said.

Negrych – who was originally charged with rape, sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and committing a first- and second-degree criminal sexual act – had faced 29 years in prison and 20 years post-release supervision.

Amherst Police Detective Mark Pitirri and Assistant District Attorney Katharine S. Lavin of the district attorney’s Special Victims Bureau spearheaded the investigation and prosecution.