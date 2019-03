As spring officially begins this week, Buffalo News photographer Mark Mulville took some time to photograph and record some of its first signs at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and Tifft Nature Preserve. Turn up your volume to listen to this audio slideshow. How many birds can you identify?

See answers and more photos.

