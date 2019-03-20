UB basketball recruiting target Raymond Hawkins sets commit date

Raymond Hawkins, a three-star center who has the University at Buffalo among his final five, will announce his college decision on March 30, he wrote on Twitter.

The 6-foot-7-inch Hawkins, who plays for prep powerhouse Findlay Prep in Nevada, revealed his final five in February: UB, Arizona State, DePaul, Mississippi State and Arkansas.

He’s rated the No. 2 prospect in Nevada and the No. 21 center in the country by 24/7 Sports.

Hawkins visited the UB campus on March 8 for the final regular-season game against Bowling Green.

Also on campus then was guard Noah Williams of O’Dea High in Seattle, who recently committed to UB.