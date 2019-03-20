UB basketball recruiting target Raymond Hawkins sets commit date
Raymond Hawkins, a three-star center who has the University at Buffalo among his final five, will announce his college decision on March 30, he wrote on Twitter.
The 6-foot-7-inch Hawkins, who plays for prep powerhouse Findlay Prep in Nevada, revealed his final five in February: UB, Arizona State, DePaul, Mississippi State and Arkansas.
He’s rated the No. 2 prospect in Nevada and the No. 21 center in the country by 24/7 Sports.
Hawkins visited the UB campus on March 8 for the final regular-season game against Bowling Green.
Also on campus then was guard Noah Williams of O’Dea High in Seattle, who recently committed to UB.
If you don’t already, follow me on Instagram, I’ll be announcing my College Decision (Via Live Stream) in 10 Days @Raymondhawkinsiii
— Raym 🤞🏿 (@raymondhawkiins) March 20, 2019
The Final 5️⃣🤝 pic.twitter.com/ltcj1p3e3I
— Raym 🤞🏿 (@raymondhawkiins) February 18, 2019
Story topics: basketball recruiting/ college recruiting/ Findlay Prep/ Nate Oats/ UB basketball
Share this article