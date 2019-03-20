United Materials cements deal for new ownership

United Materials, a supplier of ready-mix concrete, aggregates and building materials, now belongs to one of the world's largest cement companies.

The Depew-based company is now part of Votorantim Cimentos North America, which supplies building materials to the Great Lakes region of the United States and Canada. Terms of the acquisition, which was completed March 8, were not disclosed.

United, which was formed in 1998 by the merger of three companies, has about 140 employees spread among its four ready-mix yards, one aggregate location and two building supply retail outlets in the region.

The employees and locations were retained by the new ownership, as was United's name, said Peter J. Romano Jr., executive general manager. Romano has led United since 2012.

United's owners were looking for a succession solution and saw Votorantim Cimentos North America as a good fit, Romano said.

"It was really just the ownership looking to create a legacy for the company moving forward," he said. "We had a good 20-year run, and we hoped to keep the business going and so this seemed like a great succession plan."

Romano said the new ownership "brings a wealth of experience in our business and a long history in North America. They bring a lot of investment into the company."

United has operations from Sanborn to Springville, extending the company's presence from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border.

The company serves customers in both the commercial and residential markets. Its projects range from the Skyway and the Thruway, to 500 Pearl Street and Delaware North's headquarters, to homes built by Essex and Marrano Homes, he said.

"We see some good energy, and I think that's what made (the business) attractive," Romano said. "Buffalo is a growing market."

Worldwide, Brazil-based Votorantim Cimentos has about 12,000 employees. Its North American operations already had a relationship with United through its St. Marys Cement business, supplying United with cement. St. Marys has a terminal on Ganson Street in Buffalo.

“When we learned that the business was potentially for sale, we felt it was a strong company with a great culture that would fit well within our existing business portfolio and further strengthen our Great Lakes presence," said Edilson Chimilovski, president of ready-mix and aggregates for Votorantim Cimentos North America.