Tapestry track star Nia Stevens signs to run at Campbell

Tapestry Charter track star Nia Stevens has signed a National Letter of Intent to run for Campbell University, an NCAA Division I school in Buies Creek, N.C.

Stevens has won six Division 2 state championships, including the 400 relay four consecutive times. She won the state 200 meters in 2016 and 2017, and was third in the Federation state meet in 2017.

Stevens is a 10-time Section VI champion. She won section titles in the 400 relay four times and twice in the 1600 relay. As an individual, she was the 100 meters champion twice and the 200 meters champion twice.

She most recently anchored Tapestry’s 800 relay team, which finished eighth in the state meet, in a Western New York-record time of 1 minute, 44.36 seconds.