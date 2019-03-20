SWINGLE, Arlene M. (Kihl)

SWINGLE - Arlene M. (nee Kihl)

Of Alden, NY, March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Norman Swingle; dear mother of James, Peggy (Allen) Dupra, Ron (Lynn), Douglas (Barb) and Sandy (Charlie) Carson; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; sister of William (Marion) Kihl and the late Robert (Alice) Kihl; dear friend of Rita Hake. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Friday, March 22nd at 10 AM. Arrangements by the Charles Meyer Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Parkinson's Disease Foundation, Inc., 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com