SUTLIFF, Edward B., Sr.

SUTLIFF - Edward B., Sr. Of Getzville, formerly of Renovo, PA, entered into rest March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gloria H. (nee Stuart) Sutliff; devoted father of Edward Sutliff Jr., Mary Kuebler, Karen (John) Aquino, Dora Rosati (Ron Wozniak); cherished grandfather of Joseph (Anna), Steven, Nicholas (Romanet), Michelle, Jenna and Frankie; adored great-grandfather of Declan Edward; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Edward was a U.S. Army veteran as well as a lifelong member of the Masons and the oldest living past master of his local lodge. Your online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com