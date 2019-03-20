Sunshine Wednesday to give way to showers overnight, Thursday

The first day of spring in the Buffalo Niagara region should feel like it.

The National Weather Service forecasts sunshine with a high in the mid-40s Wednesday with southerly winds.

Spring officially arrives at 5:58 p.m.

An approaching storm system will help to bring showers to the region late Wednesday into the overnight hours, forecasters said.

Up to one-quarter inch of precipitation is possible.

Overnight lows are forecast in the mid-30s, the weather service said.

Showers are forecast to persist into Thursday through the morning hours. Southerly winds could get gusty, over 20 mph at times.

Thursday's high is pegged to be in the mid-40s, forecasters said.

Chances for rain return to the forecast overnight Thursday and could transition to snow showers with lows dipping toward the freezing mark.

Snow showers are expected on Friday with highs in the upper 30s.