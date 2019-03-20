SPERDUTI, Bernard D.

SPERDUTI - Bernard D. March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan M. Plunkett; dear father of Lisa (Dennis) Basher, Anthony and Justin (Stacy) Sperduti; dearest grandfather of Daniel (Leylah), Anthony, Eric, Jack and Jacob; brother of Clarice (James) Visco, Madeline (Joseph) Zappia and Annette (Carl) Bueme; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at the Michael A. DiVincenzo Funeral Home, 1122 E. Lovejoy St., Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew Church (corner of Reiman and Crocker Sts., Sloan, NY), Friday at 10 AM. Please assemble at Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Millard Fillmore Suburban ICU Unit, 1028 Main St., 4th Floor, Buffalo, NY 14202.