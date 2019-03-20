SKORIK, Frederick Peter

SKORIK - Frederick Peter 89, of Fairfax, Virginia, formerly of Wheatfield, was called peacefully to his heavenly home on March 15, 2019, at the Sunrise of Hunter Mill Assisted Living facility, Oakton, Virginia. Born in Niagara Falls, New York on March 21, 1929; son of the late Mikhail and Mary (Toponak) Skorik. He was employed at New York Central Railroad, and Occidental Chemical Company, until his retirement. Predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Mary Jane (Haseley) Skorik, on February 14, 2017. Survivors include two children, Richard (Denise) Skorik of Amherst, New York, and Mary Jane (John) Skorik-Andrews of Vienna, Virginia; four grandchildren, Richard M. (Heather) Skorik, Andrew Skorik, Emma and Susannah Andrews; and three great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Nadia and Nathaniel Skorik; and nephew, Jim (Marilyn) Skorik. Visitation at the DUBOIS FUNERAL HOME, 2436 Niagara Road (Bergholz), Town of Wheatfield, on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Michael A. Keicher, on Saturday at 11 AM in the funeral home. Interment in Riverdale Cemetery.