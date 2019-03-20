Salamanca schools partner with Woz U for tech training

The Salamanca City School District is partnering with Woz U Education to provide students a pathway to careers in technology.

Woz U, the brainchild of Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, is a tech-education platform focused on instruction in coding, drone piloting, engineering and cyber security.

The school district in Cattaraugus County recently allocated funds for the Woz U curriculum and technology kits to implement the tech-based education program in its schools.

Salamanca is the first "Pathway District" in the nation for Woz U, which is hoping to bring the program to other schools across Western New York and Southern Ontario.

In a prepared statement, Wozniak said: "Woz U Education students will be well prepared to change the world."