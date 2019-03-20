RUSSO, Joseph P.

RUSSO - Joseph P. Of Silver Creek, NY, March 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Theresa (nee Barreca) Russo; devoted father of Tina (Thomas) Radcliffe, Ann Marie (Mark) Penez and Joseph (Cheryl) Russo Jr.; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren; dear brother of Ann Yamarino and Ernie Russo. Joe was a Korean Conflict Veteran in the Marine Corps, also the former owner of Ellicott Mohawk Service in Buffalo, NY. Services will be private. Arrangements by the Hole-Parker Funeral Chapel, Silver Creek. To express condolences online, please visit www.holeparkerfc.com