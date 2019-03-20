Reporters' Notebook: March 20, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from the Roman poet Ovid, born on this date in 43 B.C., “Let your hook be always cast. In the pool where you least expect it, will be a fish.”

• • •

OLÉ – The Buffalo Chamber Players will explore six centuries of Spanish music at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Albright-Knox Art Gallery auditorium. Highlight will be Manuel de Falla’s “Harpischord Concerto,” first performed in 1926 and featuring the ensemble’s newly-restored harpsichord. Tickets are $20, $5 students. For more info, visit buffalochamberplayers.org.

• • •

DIGGING UP – “Time Capsule in Your Backyard” is the topic at the next meeting of the Historical Society of North German Settlements at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, Wheatfield. Speaker will be Peter Jablonski of the Greater Buffalo Bottle Collectors Association, who will talk about bottles, stoneware, toys and coins he has uncovered. All are invited. Refreshments will be served.

Researcher and storyteller Mark Saglian will present “Haunted Corners: The Many Legends of Murder Creek” for this year’s first Newstead Historical Society program at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron. All are welcome. Refreshments at 6:30. For info, call 542-7002 or visit the society’s Facebook page.

• • •

LEARNING CURVE – Friday is the deadline to register and pay for the three-day tractor and farm machinery course leading to certification for youth 14 and older sponsored by the Cornell Cooperative Extension Chautauqua County 4-H Youth Development Program.

Classroom instruction will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22 and 24 in the Frank Bratt Ag Center, 3542 Turner Road, Jamestown. The driving course will be April 27 in Clymer and Sheridan. Cost is $30. For more info, call 664-9502, ext. 214, or visit cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua.

• • •

STAMP OF APPROVAL – A free notary public test preparation course will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Business Building Room 101 at Daemen College. Instructor is associate professor Margaret Phillips, director of paralegal studies. Advance registration is required. To sign up, email paralegal@daemen.edu.

• • •

MARK THE DATE – Pastor Shawn Hannon of Hope Lutheran Church in Arcade will be among the speakers at the annual single subject meeting of the Western New York Federation of Women’s Clubs on Saturday in Ripa’s Restaurant, 4218 Walden Ave., Lancaster. All clubwomen are welcome. For reservations, call Rhoda Wolff at 683-5930.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sister Mary Therese Ann Parobek, Phyllis Starzynski, Allison Zehler, Carmen Canonico, Tom Marinaro, Mike Gambini, Anna Lawrence, Joy Zelasko, Sean Keane, Mary Ann Kennedy, Michael Meegan, Terry Broniszewski, Trish Stabele and JoAnn DiBease Schaaf.

