Reader Challenge: Spring handbags

The arrival of spring seems the perfect time to present our latest Reader Challenge: stylish handbags that sing spring.

Have a handbag you love? Don't be shy. Please email a photo to homeandstyle@buffnews.com.

It can be a shoulder bag, clutch, bucket bag, evening bag, something vintage – any bag you either have owned for years or recently purchased because you couldn't resist it. Photograph it in a way that shows it off best; someone does not need to be holding it.

We plan to have readers vote for their top choice from a few of our favorites so check back soon.

If your handbag is the No. 1 pick, we will contact you so we can find out a little more information to share with readers. We will include your name and the town, village or city in which you live. We will not publish your exact address.

There is a deadline: We would like the photos by 6 p.m. March 26.

