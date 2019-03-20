PAWLIK, Edward J.

PAWLIK - Edward J. March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Lillian (Swack) Pawlik; father of David (Anne) and the late Karen Pawlik; grandfather of Edward and Brandon Pawlik; beloved brother of 12; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Friday from 4-6 PM at the Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home, 1671 Maple Rd., where funeral services will follow at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ed's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com