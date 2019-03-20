O'NEILL, Brother Xavier, F.M.M.A. (Donald A. O'Neill)

xavier, f.m.m.a. O'NEILL - Brother Xavier, F.m.m.a. (Donald A. O'Neill) March 18, 2019, age 94, member of the Brothers of Mercy Mary Help of Christians; beloved son of the late Arthur J. and Clara (nee Vasher) O'Neill; dear brother of Roseceline Cowan, Mary Ann Kowalski, Pat O'Neill and the late Glee McCormick, Dick O'Neill, Terry O'Neill and Theresa Ososkie; also survived by nieces, nephews and his fellow Brothers of Mercy. Friends may call Friday, March 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Brothers of Mercy Residence, 4540 Ransom Road, Clarence, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning at 10 AM at the Brothers of Mercy Sacred Heart Home Chapel, 4520 Ransom Rd., Clarence. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Brother Xavier's memory to the Brothers of Mercy Mary Help of Christians Community, 4540 Ransom Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com