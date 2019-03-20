MILLER, Carol (Knapp)

MILLER - Carol (nee Knapp)

March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of Paul R. Miller; dear mother of Sheila Miller, Patricia (Leslie Hotaling) Miller, Joan Lewis, Paul (Donna), Thomas (Karen), John (Maureen Neumann), Carol (Glenn) Bader, Mary (Scott) Prince, Susan (James) Brooks and the late Michael Miller; loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of nine; sister of Lois (late George) Dischinger and Elizabeth (late Joseph) Heidler. Family and Friends may call Thursday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at St. John Vianney Church at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Interment to follow Mass at the Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy and or Hospice Buffalo. Mrs. Miller was an associate of the Sisters of Mercy and a member of the St. John the Evangelist Altar and Rosary Society, online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM