MERRITT, Antoinette J. (Nicosia)

March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roy W. Merritt; devoted mother of Terrence Merritt and Catherine (David) Blackmar; loving grandmother of Scott and Ryan Blackmar; dear sister of Dorothea (Edward) Cosgrove and the late Salvatore (Barbara) Nicosia; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 AM from St. Benedict Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Eggertsville. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Acacia Park Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com