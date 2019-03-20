MAZZARA, Bartholomew G.

MAZZARA - Bartholomew G. Of North Buffalo, entered into rest March 18, 2019. Devoted father of Bart (Chelsea) Mazzara, Robert Mazzara, Samuel Mazzara, and Sophia Mazzara; loving son of Jeanette and the late Bartholomew Mazzara; dear brother of Krista (Michael) Masecchia and Sonny (Courtney) Mazzara; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo, on Saturday at 1 PM (please assemble at church). Donations in Bartholomew's name may be made to Save the Michaels of the World, P.O. Box 55, Buffalo, NY 14207, savethemichaels.org Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com