MARRACINO, Raymond G.

MARRACINO - Raymond G. March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Alice C. (nee Pileri) Marracino; devoted father of Margaret "Peggy" (Michael) Ortman, Carolyn "Cary" (Nicholas Jr.) Costa, and the late Raymond G. Marracino (Marr); brother of Richard Marracino, Patricia (Libero) Gregoretti, the late Dewey (late Yolanda), late Albert (late Emily) Marracino, and the late Linda (late James) Bracci; loving grandfather of Michael (Holly) Ortman, Marisa (Kevin) DeWolf, Matthew (Jennifer) Ortman, Nicholas Costa, Raymond Costa, and Cara Costa; great-grandfather of Ned, Penny, Ryan, and Ivy. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martin of Tours R.C. Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., on Friday at 9:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Mausoleum. Raymond was a U.S. Marine veteran of WWII and the Korean War, a lifetime member of the Harvey D. Morin Post VFW, and a former educator in the Buffalo School System, where he retired in 1989. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY (828-1846).