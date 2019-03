March Madness history for the Big 4

BIG 4 IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

(since seeding began in 1979)

Men (3-9)

1996: Canisius-13 lost to Utah, 72-43 (Dallas)

2000: St. Bonaventure-12 lost to Kentucky 85-80 2 OT (Cleveland)

2005: Niagara-14 lost to Oklahoma, 85-67 (Tucson)

2007: Niagara-16 beat Florida A&M, 77-69 (Dayton), lost to Kansas, 107-67 (Chicago)

2012: St. Bonaventure-14 lost to Florida State, 66-63 (Nashville)

2015: UB-12 lost to West Virginia, 68-62 (Columbus)

2016: UB-14 lost to Miami (Fla.), 79-72 (Providence)

2018: UB-13 beat Arizona, 89-68; lost to Kentucky, 95-75

2018: St. Bonaventure-11 beat UCLA, 65-58 (Dayton); lost to Florida, 77-62 (Dallas)

2019: UB-6 vs. Arizona State/St. John's winner

Women (5-5)

2005: Canisius-15 lost to Duke, 80-48 (Chapel Hill)

2012: St. Bonaventure-5 beat Florida Gulf Coast, 72-65, and Marist, 66-63 (Tallahassee); Lost to Notre Dame, 79-35 (Raleigh)

2016: St. Bonaventure-10 beat Oklahoma State, 65-54; lost to Oregon State, 69-40 (Corvallis)

2016: UB-14 lost to Ohio State, 88-69 (Columbus)

2018: UB-11 beat South Florida, 102-79, and Florida State, 86-65 (at Tallahassee); Lost to South Carolina, 79-63 (Albany)

2019: UB-10 vs. Rutgers (Storrs)