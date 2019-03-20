Man charged with severe beating of 69-year-old woman

A Buffalo man has been charged with severely beating a 69-year-old woman inside an East Eagle Street apartment, according to a police report.

The victim, who had an order of protection against the man, suffered a broken jaw, bleeding on the brain and two detached retinas late Tuesday morning inside the Ellicott Town Center apartments, according to the report. She was listed in fair condition on Wednesday afternoon at Erie County Medical Center.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a fight at about 11:50 a.m.

Thomas Jones, 57, was arrested at Buffalo Police Headquarters at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was charged with second-degree assault and aggravated criminal contempt, according to the report.