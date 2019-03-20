LONGSTREET, Donald C.

LONGSTREET - Donald C. Of Cheektowaga, NY, March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Joyce (Roll) Longstreet; brother of Joan Foss, Ann (Arthur) Foss, Joanie (late Joseph) Sank and James (Carol) Simon; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Thursday 4-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the Lancaster Community Baptist Church, 520 Ransom Rd., Lancaster, NY, Friday at 2 PM. (please assemble at church). Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com