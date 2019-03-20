Letter: Eastern Hills Mall offers exciting opportunities

Watching the Eastern Hills Mall slowly deteriorate over the years has been very sad. I’ve lived and worked near the mall all my life.

However, all the conversations with redeveloping it are both exciting and extremely positive for Western New York.

The possibilities of what can be developed there are endless.

The lifestyle center idea I think is a great idea, but I think an Ikea location as part of the redevelopment should be seriously considered. I think it would be very well received in this area.

New home developments are constantly being created and all the college campuses in the area will certainly help support the business.

Brian Culligan

Clarence