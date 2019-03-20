Letter: Benson’s wagon image appears much too small

Once again Lisa Benson has either skewed the facts to her own prejudices or perhaps forgot to finish her drawing published in the March 10 News.

The evidence wagon in the cartoon is empty. It should have been filled with the 34 people and three companies that Robert Mueller has caused to be indicted in his investigation into the 2016 elections. And President Trump’s campaign manager, Paul Manafort, should be sitting in that wagon as he has now been convicted of his many wrongdoings also connected to the 2016 election.

And then there’s all that pesky information Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified to before Congress that demonstrates Trump’s creative accounting, including the time when he was trying to buy the Buffalo Bills.

Maybe Benson could also make room in the wagon for Diana Falzone, the ex-Fox News reporter who has been invited by Elijah Cummings to testify about the Fox’s role in the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal.

I think Benson is going to need a bigger wagon.

Anne R. Tirone

East Amherst