KRZEMINSKI - Phyllis E. 88, of North Tonawanda, March 16, 2019, under the care of Niagara Hospice. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Stanley T. Krzeminski; son Steven B.; grandson Douglas J. Vaillancourt; four sisters Luciele, Viola, Ester, and Gracie; and one brother Edwin. Phyllis is survived by her children Kenneth (Laura) Krzeminski, Kathy (Joseph) Stulba, Cindy (Michael) Filosofos, and Patty Vaillancourt; grandmother of Steven Krzeminski, Melissa (Doug) Hagen, Kenneth (Emilija Guobyte-Krzeminski) Krzeminski, Jason Stulba, Malinda (Jeremy) Keidel, Gina and Gregory Stulba, Wessly (Cassy) Proefrock, Michael (Stephanie) Filosofos, Pamela (Jonathan Burgasser) Vaillancourt, Herven (Jillian) and Sarah Vaillancourt; also surviving are nine great-grandchildren Braxton, Benjamin, Elliott, Audrey, Mila, Myla, Sebastian, Silas, and Archer; and many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Saturday from 4-8 PM at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY, where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Wattengel.com