KIMBLE, Cleopatra G. (Christian)

Departed this life March 15, 2019. Wife of the late Ernest Alexander Kimble Sr.; cherished mother of Marcus A. (Teryka L.) and the late Annette M. Kimble; step-mother of Ernest A. Kimble III, LaVonne Powell, and the late Ernest A. Kimble Jr.; also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Friday, March 22, 2019, 1 PM, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com