Kennedy man arrested following alleged domestic dispute

A Chautauqua County man was arrested Sunday following an alleged domestic dispute, according to State Police.

Troopers said 22-year-old Austin Muntz, of Kennedy, was charged with two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, second-degree criminal contempt, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree menacing.

According to State Police, an investigation revealed that during an argument, Muntz allegedly pinned an individual to a bed with both hands around her neck, making it difficult for her to breathe. Troopers said Muntz allegedly broke the woman's phone when she attempted to call 911. The incident allegedly occurred in close proximity to a 5-month-old infant, troopers said.

The individual was treated for minor injuries at UPMC Hospital.