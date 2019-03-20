If you want Coach K you have to talk to a Buffalo guy

If you want to talk to Coach Mike Krzyzewski or freshman star Zion Williamson of Duke's No. 1 ranked men's basketball team this week, you have to go through a Buffalo guy.

Buffalo native and 1997 St. Joe's graduate Mike DeGeorge is Duke's sports information director for men's basketball, an important figure behind the scenes in the Blue Devils' highly successful basketball machine.

DeGeorge might just be the busiest man in college basketball these days, looking ahead to No. 1 seed Duke's NCAA Tournament opener on Friday in Columbia, S.C. against North Carolina Central. There has been numerous requests for media interviews with Coach K and Zion, who in just one season has become the face of college basketball with his unique talent and physical presence on the court.

DeGeorge arrived at Duke in November of 2017. Before that he worked in a less hectic environment as assistant athletics director for communications and broadcasting at Kennesaw State in Georgia. Kennesaw State, a recent newcomer to Division I athletics is a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference. Obviously, that's a far cry from life at Duke, in the intense basketball world of the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill Tobacco Road Triangle in North Carolina and the high-pressure Atlantic Coast Conference.

Before Kennesaw, DeGeorge got a good taste of life in the ACC on the sports information staff at Georgia Tech in Atlanta and Richmond.

It's been more than writing press releases and running news conferences. DeGeorge has done it all, including play-by-play on game broadcasts, public address announcer for games and acting as official scorer for many supports, including women's soccer.

DeGeorge is a graduate of University of Dayton where his career got its start. If the name seems familiar, it should. He's the namesake of his uncle, Mike DeGeorge, the former Channel 2 sports anchor who is Director of Communications for Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.