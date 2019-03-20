HERKO, Andrew T.

HERKO - Andrew T. March 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Jacquelin Elinski; loving father of Sarah Herko; devoted son of Thomas and Dolores Herko; dearest brother of Timothy (Adrianna) Herko, Laura (Tim) Sullivan, and Matthew (Casey) Herko. Survived by the Elinski family, his nieces, nephews and many dear friends. The family will be present at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (West Chapel), 1357-1361, Hertel Avenue (near Colvin) on Saturday from, 2-4 PM, where a Funeral Service will follow at 4 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to UNYTS. Please share online condolences at www.jerfh.com