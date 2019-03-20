Subscribe Today
Signs of spring pop up around Western New York
A chickadee strikes a pose on the trail at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Cattails reflect in the waters at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fluffy white snowflakes cover the trail at Tifft Nature Preserve early Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Grasses blow in the breeze as clouds start to give way to blue skies at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ice and snow becomes open water in a marsh at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A deer walks along a trail at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Canada geese flock to the open water in the ice at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A cardinal rests on a branch at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Canada geese rest in some grass at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A red winged blackbird rests on a cattail at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A chickadee looks for a meal on the snow covered trail at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Swans swim in the waters at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Goose tracks on the frozen pond at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Canada geese walk on the ice at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Morning sun hits the leafless trees at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Twigs start to show buds on the side of a frozen pond at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The sun rises over the trees at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Canada geese walk down a path at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Fluffy white snowflakes cover a railing at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A bird takes flight from a hole in a tree at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A red-winged blackbird sings a tune at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Photographer Tim Knapp of Lancaster looks to capture some nature photos on the trail at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Photographer Tim Knapp of Lancaster looks to capture some nature photos on the trail at Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Beth and her daughter Emily Reed walk through Tifft Nature Preserve, Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Clouds start to give way to blue skies at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge in Basom, Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 26
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Take a look at nature coming alive for spring at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge and the Tifft Nature Preserve.
