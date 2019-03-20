Day 80: March 21, 2019 - Juny Caracalla rolls into spring at Alix Rice Peace Park Skatepark in Amherst.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 79: March 20, 2019 - The sun lights up Whitehaven Road as it sets on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 78: March 19, 2019 - Trees cast long shadows on fresh snow in Days Park in Allentown.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 77: March 18, 2019 - The Erie County Sheriff Pipes and Drums march in the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Delaware Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 76: March 17, 2019 - The cross at the top of the steeple at The Chapel at Lockport glistens in the evening sun.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 75: March 16, 2019 - Rain puddles around a yellow painted arrow in the parking lot of RiverWorks in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 74: March 15, 2019 - The Hamid Circus Elephants perform at the 73rd annual Shrine Circus at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The elephants are retiring this year from the Shrine Circus.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 73: March 14, 2019 - The sun rises over River Oaks Marina on Grand Island.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 72: March 13, 2019 - Ice crystals on a window in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 71: March 12, 2019 - The downtown Buffalo skyline at dusk.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 70: March 11, 2019 - A section of pipe that is an industrial sculpture at LaSalle Park skate plaza frames the Buffalo skyline.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 69: March 10, 2019 - The ice breaker William H. Latham heads up the Niagara River under the South Grand Island Bridges in the Town of Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 68: March 9, 2019 - A fisherman leaves a trail to get to his fishing spot at the Small Boat Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 67: March 8, 2019 - The twin statues of Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building viewed from the observation deck at Buffalo City Hall.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 66: March 7, 2019 - Ice chunks float in the Inner Harbor off the Erie Basin Marina.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 65: March 6, 2019 - A pair of white swans take flight over Olcott Beach.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 64: March 5, 2019 - The observation tower at the entrance to Erie Basin Marina is barely visible from LaSalle Park through the snow.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 63: March 4, 2019 - Players enjoy a game of pond hockey at Gallagher Beach.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 62: March 3, 2019 - Runners get a heavy dose of snowfall as they pass down Ohio Street in the Old First Ward during the Shamrock Run.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 61: March 2, 2019 - A field of dried sunflowers on Witmer Road in North Tonawanda against the backdrop of a golden sunset.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 60: March 1, 2019 - The late afternoon sun casts long shadows over the snowy scene at LaSalle Park in Buffalo.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 59: Feb. 28, 2019 - Everything at Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park is coated in a layer of ice from the frozen mist of the falls.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Day 58: Feb. 27, 2019 - Reflections in a window of the new Explore & More Children's Museum under construction at Canalside.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 57: Feb. 26, 2019 - An old barn along Route 242 in Ellicottville.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 56: Feb. 25, 2019 - Ice builds up along Hoover Road in Hamburg.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Day 55: Feb. 24, 2019 - An arched transom over the elaborate doorway to the old Trico Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 54: Feb. 23, 2019 - Boats are covered for the winter at East Pier Marina in North Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 53: Feb. 22, 2019 - The rear fender detail on a 1960 Chevrolet El Camino parked out front of the Pierce-Arrow Museum in downtown Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 52: Feb. 21, 2019. A view of the City of Buffalo from Hamburg beach.
Harry Scull/Buffalo News
Day 51: Feb. 20, 2019 - What goes up must come down. Families enjoy a day of skiing at Holiday Valley Ski Resort in Ellicottville.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 50: Feb. 19, 2019 - Grant Scime ice fishes with his children Maggie and Charlie at a small boat harbor on River Road in North Tonawanda.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 49: Feb. 18, 2019 - Dried hydrangea petals are frozen in a puddle in East Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 48: Feb. 17, 2019 - The evening sun peeks through clouds behind tree branches at Delaware Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 47: Feb. 16, 2019 - A tree growing out of a rock formation is known as Eagle Claw in Panama Rocks, which was established as a privately operated park in 1885 in Chautauqua County.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 46: Feb. 15, 2019 - George Frederiksen, 13, walks his Irish setter Sam in Delaware Park.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 45: Feb. 14, 2019 - A fawn leaps effortlessly through the deep snow off Trevitt Road in the Town of Boston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 44: Feb. 13, 2019 - The Peace Bridge is illuminated in red to honor the victims of Flight 3407 on the 10-year anniversary of the tragic crash.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 43: Feb. 12, 2019 - Wind-whipped grass forms patterns on the dunes at Sunset Bay.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 42: Feb. 11, 2019 - Smokestacks and power lines at Occidental Chemical in Niagara Falls are silhouetted by the setting sun.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 41: Feb. 10, 2019 - A row of street lamps on the Elmwood Avenue bridge that crosses Route 198 near Delaware Park in Buffalo.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 40: Feb. 9, 2019 - Snow falls on a farm on Route 20A in Warsaw.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 39: Feb. 8, 2019 - Ice remained on a pine branch on Three Rod Road in the Town of Marilla.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 38: Feb. 7, 2019 - The ice on frozen crab apples starts to melt as temperatures in Buffalo begin to rise.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 37: Feb. 6, 2019 - Ice formations on the breakwater on the Lake Erie side create an Arctic-looking landscape at Sunset Bay.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 36: Feb. 5, 2019 - The Ice breakers William H. Latham and Niagara Queen II break up the ice near the Niagara Power Station intakes on the Niagara River in Niagara Falls.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 35: Feb. 4, 2019 - Luke, Leo, and Nora Kelly take advantage of the warmer temperatures to build a snowman in Orchard Park.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 34: Feb. 3, 2019 - A postcard perfect winter scene on Back Creek Road in the Town of Boston.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 33: Feb. 2, 2019 - The historic fireboat Edward M. Cotter breaks up ice at the mouth of the Buffalo River to prevent ice jams as warmer weather arrives this week.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 32: Feb. 1, 2019 - Heavy wind whips snow across a field on Davison Road in Clarence.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 31: Jan. 31, 2019 - A desperate young deer nibbles on the branches of a discarded Christmas tree in Elma while scavenging for food.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 30: Jan. 30, 2019 - As snowflakes whiz past the steeple of the Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, Elmwood Avenue is empty as Buffalo hunkers down for the storm.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 29: Jan. 29, 2019 - Marc Mutka walks to his ice-fishing spot at the Small Boat Harbor in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 28: Jan. 28, 2019 - Ice from the mist of the falls coats everything beneath Niagara Falls at Prospect Point in Niagara Falls State Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 27: Jan. 27, 2019 - Sunset in the Town of Pembroke.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 26: Jan. 26, 2019 - A snowy scene surrounds a creek near Hubbard Road in East Aurora.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 25: Jan. 25, 2019 - Lumagination lights up the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 24: Jan. 24, 2019 - A train crosses Fargo Road in the Town of Pembroke at sunset.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 23: Jan. 23, 2019 - Barren trees punctuate the landscape in snow-covered Soldiers Circle, the hub for Frederick Law Olmsted's Bidwell Parkway, left, Lincoln Parkway, top, and Chapin Parkway, bottom.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 22: Jan. 22, 2019 - The late afternoon sun glistens on the snow covering the tree branches in Amherst.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 21: Jan. 21, 2019 - A view of the super blood wolf moon from North Buffalo, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at 11:41 p.m., as the total coverage began. This will be the last total lunar eclipse until May 26, 2021.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 20: Jan. 20, 2019 - A work horse rests in a snow-covered pasture with its canine companion keeping a watchful eye in Fillmore.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 19: Jan. 19, 2019 - A bird of another feather. A white goose shared open ice-free water along the shore of Lake Erie in Silver Creek and was getting along swimmingly with a community of mallard ducks.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 18: Jan. 18, 2019 - Large chunks of ice float in the Buffalo River near Canalside as the sun sets.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
Day 17: Jan. 17, 2019 - Cecelia Schroeder in the orange coat, leads a group on a Senior Stroll through Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve in Cheektowaga. Schroeder leads the walk every third Wednesday of the month.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 16: Jan. 16, 2019 - Ornate lampposts on the northern plaza of the Buffalo Museum of Science.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 15: Jan. 15, 2019 - The sun sets behind a row of trees at the East Aurora Country Club golf course.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 14: Jan. 14, 2019 - The downtown Buffalo skyline, viewed from Oishei Children's Hospital.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 13: Jan. 13, 2019 - The sun sets behind gazebos on the Outer Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 12: Jan. 12, 2019 - A rainbow arches over the Niagara River near the American Falls at Niagara Falls State Park.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Day 11: Jan. 11, 2019 - Ice covered trees surround Indian Falls in Pembroke.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 10: Jan. 10, 2019 - Liberty Building and City Hall are aligned in a view from Clinton Street on the East Side.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 9: Jan. 9, 2019 - The sun sets behind a snow fence on the shore of Lake Erie after a gray day in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Day 8: Jan. 8, 2019 - Fishermen on the docks at the Small Boat Harbor.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 7: Jan 7, 2019 - Clergy from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Buffalo led the way to the waters of the Niagara River near Broderick Park to the start of their new year with a blessing of the water.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 6: Jan. 6, 2019 - A basketball makes its way through the hoop in the Cardinal O'Hara High School gymnasium in front of a U.S. flag draped on a nearby wall.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Day 5: Jan.5, 2019 - Murder Creek flows over Akron Falls in Akron Falls Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 4: Jan. 4, 2019 - The statue representing Commerce atop Old Erie County Hall is juxtaposed with the statue of Lady Liberty atop the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 3: Jan. 3. 2019 - Reflections of trees on Hoyt Lake behind the Buffalo History Museum.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Day 2 - Jan. 2, 2019 - Niagara Street leading toward downtown Buffalo is bursting with color as night falls on the city.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Day 1: Jan. 1, 2019 - Fireworks explode behind the Electric Tower as Buffalo welcomes the New Year with a bang.
Western New York is a beautiful place – and each day, Buffalo News photographers will bring you a photo to prove it. Our challenge is to look at things differently, to remind us all to slow down and enjoy our surroundings. Check back each morning to see our favorite image for the day. View the images in full screen for the most impact. – Cathaleen Curtiss, director of photography
