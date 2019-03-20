FOX, David R.

FOX - David R. Of Tonawanda, NY, passed peacefully March 18, 2019. Beloved husband of late Linda J. Fox. Dearest father of Jamie (Keith) Marzec, John (Joan) and Jill (Sean) Gerhardt. Proud Grandpa of Todd, Abby, Ellen, Brooks and Berkley. Loving son of Jack and Ruth Fox; son-in-law of Spencer and Natalia Wolfe. Cherished brother of Barbara (Robert) Boehler. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Funeral Services Friday, March 22nd at 10 am at the Forest Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 1411 Delaware Ave., followed by a Celebration of Life gathering at The Irishman, 5601 Main St., Williamsville, between 11:30 am - 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation and People, Inc. Please share condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com