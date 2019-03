FITZGERALD, Robert Lee

FITZGERALD - Robert Lee Of Angola, NY, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Johnnie Fay Fitzgerald; loving father of Jeffrey and Robert (Kimberly) Fitzgerald; dear grandfather of Christopher (Brandi) Fitzgerald, Amy (Shane) Olivieri, Andrew, Aryn and Aidan Fitzgerald. Friends may call Friday from 4-8 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, where services will be held Saturday at 10 AM.