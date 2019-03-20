EVANS, William G.

EVANS - William G. Age 81, of Springville, died March 19, 2019. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 23 at 11 am in the Assembly of God Church, 57 Transit Line Rd., Springville 14141. Mr. Evans was a heavy equipment operator with Local #17. Arrangements were by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Please view the full notice and online register book at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com