Erie County seeks nominees for Senior of the Year

The Erie County Department of Senior Services is seeking nominees for Senior of the Year.

The department honors county residents over 60 whose community involvement improves the quality of life in Erie County, according to County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz.

"Erie County is blessed with many older adults who volunteer, give back to the community and make a positive difference in the lives of the people around them," Poloncarz said in a statement Wednesday.

"Volunteering not only helps people on the receiving end, the people who volunteer report they are more satisfied with their lives, are mentally and physically happier, and have a greater sense of purpose. We are celebrating that spirit and searching countywide for the senior who embodies it," Poloncarz added.

Nominations must be mailed to Erie County Senior of the Year, 95 Franklin St., Room 1314, Buffalo, N.Y., 14202, postmarked no later than April 19.