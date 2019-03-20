EMERSON, Leona A. (Jaenecke)

Age 98, of North Tonawanda, March 18, 2019 while under the care of Niagara Hospice. Leona was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School for over 50 years. She had worked for Niagara County Home Care and was the 1993 Aide of the Year. She had also worked as a cafeteria cook for the North Tonawanda schools. She was a member of the Historical Society of North German Settlements. Leona enjoyed traveling and attending antique car shows. She was the wife of the late Norman H. Emerson; beloved mother of Richard (Ronnelle) Emerson, Ronald (Mary) Emerson and the late Gerald Emerson; mother-in-law of Debbie Emerson; grandmother of five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; she was the sister of the late Theodore Jaenecke; aunt of several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St., at Ward Rd., in N. Tonawanda on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 AM, the Rev. David Beutel will officiate. If so desired memorials may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Niagara Hospice. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com