Eight districts to offer local fare during Farm-to-School Day

At least eight school districts in the Buffalo Niagara region will tilt considerably toward state-produced foods Thursday as part of the region’s first Farm-to-School Day.

“By purchasing and serving more foods grown in New York, schools help support our local agricultural economy, and provide students with fresh, nutritious foods and education about where food comes from,” said Susan Sheehan, lunch manager with the Amherst Central School District.

All four schools in the district will feature selections that include hot dogs from Slate Foods, which sells certified beef raised on farms across the state; cabbage from Russell Farms in Appleton; potatoes from Bippert Farms in Elma; and milk from Upstate Niagara Cooperative in Cheektowaga. The district looks to serve milk, apples, vegetables and other locally produced foods as often as possible during the school year, Sheehan said.

Other participating districts include Alden, Cheektowaga-Sloan, Depew, Hamburg, Lancaster, Niagara Wheatfield and Wilson.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County is leading the effort.