DOMRES, Olive M.

DOMRES - Olive M. Of Cheektowaga, passed away peacefully March 15, 2019. Wife of the late Irving Domres and grandmother of the late Wayne Rosen. Survived by her children, Caryn (late Spencer) Rosen of Amherst, Denise (Thomas) Gibbore of Endicott, Corrie (Sandra Pattison) Domres of Akron and Debbie Freudenheim of Cheektowaga; sister, Barbara Douglas of Texas; brother, William Bennett of Arizona; also survived by 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday (March 23rd), 3-5 pm at the J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, NY, where a service will commence at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Hospice Buffalo or the American Cancer Society. Expressions of sympathy at www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net