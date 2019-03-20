Daniel M. Carocci, 94, WWII vet, engineering manager at Ford Stamping Plant

July 9, 1924 – March 9, 2019

Daniel M. Carocci, a retired Ford Stamping Plant engineering manager and a Purple Heart recipient in World War II, died March 9 in Sisters Hospital. He was 94.

Born in Buffalo, the third of six children, he attended Burgard Vocational High School. He served in the Army in an engineering unit in Europe, building and demolishing bridges. He took part in the Normandy Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge. Wounded in action in the back and neck, he received the Purple Heart.

Returning from service, in 1947 he married Joanne Coppola, the sister of his friend James Coppola, who later founded Len-Co Lumber.

Mr. Carocci first worked as a welder at a General Motors plant, but soon joined other members of his family working for Ford Motor Co.

His father worked at the Ford assembly plant here. His older brother, Joseph, was a supervisor at the Ford assembly plant in Lorain, Ohio.

Mr. Carocci had a 40-year career at the Ford Stamping Plant in Woodlawn, retiring as manager of plant engineering in the 1980s.

His son, Samuel, who died in 2007, was manufacturing manager at the Ford Stamping Plant and his two sons-in-law have worked at the plant.

He also was a temporary mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service during the holiday season and did demolition work with Cayuga Wrecking.

In retirement, he renovated his North Buffalo home and restored a vintage Ford pickup truck. He and his wife also traveled to Europe, where he revisited World War II battlefields in France.

He was a longtime parishioner at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church.

His wife died in 2017.

Survivors include two daughters, Diane Devlin and Debra Lobaugh; a brother, Samuel; 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was offered March 16 in St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, 1395 Hertel Ave.