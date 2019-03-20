CAVANAUGH, Trudy (Rosales-Puyol)

CAVANAUGH - Trudy (nee Rosales-Puyol)

Born in Malaga, Spain, died March 19, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Francis L. "Frankie" Cavanaugh; dearest mother of John (Michele), James Cavanaugh, Ann Margret (Mark) Kwitzer and the late Francis L. Jr. (Sandra) Cavanaugh; dear grandmother of Christopher, Nicholas, Kristina, Kaylie, James and Damion; sister of Choito; predeceased by two sisters and four brothers, all of Spain; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Service from the Barron-miller Funeral home, inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Saturday at 10 AM in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, (please assemble at church). Family present Thursday, 6-8 PM and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.