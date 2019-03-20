CARTER, Viola (Arrington)

March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Carter; loving sister of Rommie Sr. (Ethel A.), Belinda C. Arrington; sister-in-law of Joseph Spencer and Shirley Bell; aunt of a host of nieces, nephews and survived by other family and friends. Wake Saturday 11 AM, Funeral 12 Noon at Greater Love Fellowship Church, 2205 Genesee St. Private burial at St. Matthews Cemetery. Arrangements by alan r. core funeral home.