CARDENUTO, Anthony J. "Babe"

CARDENUTO - Anthony J. "Babe"

March 15, 2019 of West Seneca, NY; beloved husband of Ann (nee Wright); dear father of Rose Ann (Robert) Allender, Nancy Cardenuto, Mary (Larry) Colyer, David (Barb), Ralph (Nancy), Grace Cardenuto, Catherine (Ravi) Rai, Joseph (Tina), John (Colleen) and Anthony Cardenuto; brother of Emma (late Peter) Bernier; predeceased by five sisters and three brothers; also survived by 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Saturday at 9:30 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205 and in St. John XXIII Parish at 10:00 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Friday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment in St. Matthew's Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com