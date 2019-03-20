Canisius guard Isaiah Reese declares for NBA draft

Canisius College guard Isaiah Reese, who was suspended by the program Feb. 1, has declared for the NBA draft, he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Reese was suspended for what coach Reggie Witherspoon said was conduct detrimental to the team.

In a Twitter post titled, "Thankful to play the game I love," Reese wrote in part, "I am grateful for my time at Canisius College and I appreciate the opportunity to play the game I love. I look forward to this new journey and I am ready to take my game to the next level."

Reese, the preseason Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference preseason player of the year, averaged 11.8 points per game and 5.9 rebounds in 20 games.

“We thank Isaiah for his contributions to our program and we wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors," Witherspoon said in a statement Wednesday.

After averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a sophomore last season to become the first Canisius sophomore to be All-MAAC first team since 1994, Reese entered the NBA draft.

He had workouts with the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets, but withdrew his name from consideration.