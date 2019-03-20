Bus aide threatened with knife by angry parent in Niagara Falls

A Niagara Falls school bus aide told police he was threatened at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon by a parent with a knife, according to a police report.

The victim told police the bus was dropping students off near 22nd Street and Calumet Avenue at about 2:15 p.m. when a man at the stop became angry.

The parent grabbed him and pressed what felt like a knife to his ribs, according to the Niagara Falls police report. When the 27-year-old victim told the father he was being recorded on video, the man fled.

The victim was not injured, according to the report.