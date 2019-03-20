BURNISTON, Henriette M. (Weissenburger)

Age 103, March 19, 2019, beloved wife of the late John R. Burniston Sr. Devoted mother of Barbara N. (Addison) Linn, Madonna M. Duffy and John R. (Kay) Burniston. Loving grandmother of Aimee (Rob Wierzba), Michael (Kristin) Linn, Deidre (Peter) Fuerst, Kate (Richard) Coffman, Kevin (Kristin) Duffy, Eric (Sylvia) Burniston, Michele Anderson and great-grandmother of Ethan, Abby, Emily, A.J., Emily, Billy, Jack, Sean, Jack, Lucy, Gage, Emma and Tom. Sister of the late Frank, Catherine, Agnes Kinner and Charles Weissenburger. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. Thursday, March 21st from 4-7 PM. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Fourteen Holy Helpers R. C. Church, 1354 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, Friday, March 22nd at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Foundation of WNY or the S.P.C.A. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com